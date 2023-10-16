 MP Weather Update: Rain Makes Brief Comeback Ahead Of Cold, Drizzle Expected In 29 Districts Including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Rain Makes Brief Comeback Ahead Of Cold, Drizzle Expected In 29 Districts Including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain

MP Weather Update: Rain Makes Brief Comeback Ahead Of Cold, Drizzle Expected In 29 Districts Including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that on October 16 and 17, there will be light rain with thunderstorms in the northern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the activation of western disturbance, the weather pattern in Madhya Pradesh has changed once again, bringing in light rain to several districts. While many districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam remained cloudy on Sunday and strong winds blew at night, Chhindwara witnessed light rain. Similar weather will prevail on Monday as well with light rain and strong wind expected in 29 districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain.

Light rain likely in 29 districts

According to the Meteorological Department, a change in weather pattern will be seen in Bhopal, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sagar, Panna, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna districts on Monday.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Announces Six Candidates, And Like BJP Keeps Names Of Three Seats On Hold
article-image

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that on October 16 and 17, there will be light rain with thunderstorms in the northern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh. The effect of cold will increase after the rainy season stops. There will be a drop in night temperature at the end of October.

Chances of rain on October 17

Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna and Satna districts.

Rain in some parts of Bhopal today

On Monday, there may be light rain in Berasia, Bairagarh and some parts of the old city of Bhopal. Arera Hills, Kolar and other areas of the city will remain cloudy.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: The Many Chief Secys Of Madhya Pradesh, A Scared Officer & More
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress' Candidate List Proved It's Guarantee Of Corruption, Nepotism, Criminalization, Says MP BJP...

Congress' Candidate List Proved It's Guarantee Of Corruption, Nepotism, Criminalization, Says MP BJP...

MP: Man Dies During Election Training In Jabalpur

MP: Man Dies During Election Training In Jabalpur

MP: 'I Am The CM Not To Enjoy Power But To Serve People,' Says CM Chouhan

MP: 'I Am The CM Not To Enjoy Power But To Serve People,' Says CM Chouhan

MP Election 2023: From MP Vs MLA To Fresher Fighting Cabinet Min, Check Out 9 High-Profile Battles

MP Election 2023: From MP Vs MLA To Fresher Fighting Cabinet Min, Check Out 9 High-Profile Battles

Kroor Singh Cost Me Many Wedding Proposals: Akhilendra Mishra

Kroor Singh Cost Me Many Wedding Proposals: Akhilendra Mishra