MP Weather Update: Rain Makes Brief Comeback Ahead Of Cold, Drizzle Expected In 29 Districts Including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the activation of western disturbance, the weather pattern in Madhya Pradesh has changed once again, bringing in light rain to several districts. While many districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam remained cloudy on Sunday and strong winds blew at night, Chhindwara witnessed light rain. Similar weather will prevail on Monday as well with light rain and strong wind expected in 29 districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain.

Light rain likely in 29 districts

According to the Meteorological Department, a change in weather pattern will be seen in Bhopal, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sagar, Panna, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna districts on Monday.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that on October 16 and 17, there will be light rain with thunderstorms in the northern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh. The effect of cold will increase after the rainy season stops. There will be a drop in night temperature at the end of October.

Chances of rain on October 17

Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna and Satna districts.

Rain in some parts of Bhopal today

On Monday, there may be light rain in Berasia, Bairagarh and some parts of the old city of Bhopal. Arera Hills, Kolar and other areas of the city will remain cloudy.