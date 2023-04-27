 MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

The Meteorological Department has warned of hailstorms in some districts and thunderstorms at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 46 districts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rain on Thursday.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Meteorological Department has warned of hailstorms in some districts and thunderstorms at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in others.

According to meteorologist HS Pandey, the Western Disturbance, active in North India, is causing thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Satna, Guna, Khargone, and other districts.

Read Also
Bhopal: Transfer list of IAS officers may be released soon
article-image

The system will remain active until May 4, bringing continuous rain to Bhopal for a week. The temperature has dropped significantly due to the rain, with Pachmarhi recording a minimum of 14.6 degrees.

The moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with western disturbances passing through Rajasthan, are causing the change in weather in April.

Read Also
Bhopal: Transfer list of IAS officers may be released soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

MP Board Class 10th & 12th results likely by second week of May as valuation of answer sheets...

MP Board Class 10th & 12th results likely by second week of May as valuation of answer sheets...

MP: Expelled BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya re-inducted into party

MP: Expelled BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya re-inducted into party

Seven MP residents stranded in violence-hit Sudan reach home safely; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi

Seven MP residents stranded in violence-hit Sudan reach home safely; CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi

MP: Bhopal bizman stuck in war-torn Sudan returns safely to Bhopal, family distributes sweets

MP: Bhopal bizman stuck in war-torn Sudan returns safely to Bhopal, family distributes sweets