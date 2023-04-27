MP Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorm likely in 46 districts including Bhopal and Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 46 districts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rain on Thursday.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Meteorological Department has warned of hailstorms in some districts and thunderstorms at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in others.

According to meteorologist HS Pandey, the Western Disturbance, active in North India, is causing thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Satna, Guna, Khargone, and other districts.

The system will remain active until May 4, bringing continuous rain to Bhopal for a week. The temperature has dropped significantly due to the rain, with Pachmarhi recording a minimum of 14.6 degrees.

The moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with western disturbances passing through Rajasthan, are causing the change in weather in April.

