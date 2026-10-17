MP Weather Update: Rain Alert In 21 Districts, Thunderstorms Expected Over Next 24 Hours | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh Rain Alert 2026: The southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3, however, isolated and scattered rainfall still continues across several parts of the state. The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has issued an alert for rain and thunderstorms in 21 districts over the next 24 hours.

Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain divisions have witnessed rainfall over the past two days. According to the latest Madhya Pradesh weather update issued by IMD, Bhopal, strong winds are also expected at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The districts likely to receive rainfall include Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain To Continue For Four Days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, two cyclonic circulations are active over northwestern Madhya Pradesh. Their influence is expected to keep the weather unsettled for the next four days across the Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Rewa and Jabalpur divisions.

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The IMD rain alert for Madhya Pradesh also forecasts rainfall on October 18 and 19 in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sidhi, Mauganj, Singrauli, Seoni and Balaghat.

The weather system is expected to weaken from October 20, after which the chances of heavy rainfall are likely to decrease.

Ujjain Rain Alert And Thunderstorm Alert In MP

Earlier this week, rainfall was recorded in five northern districts of the Ujjain and Chambal divisions: Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Neemuch and Mandsaur. Weather conditions remained unsettled on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, several districts recorded a drop in minimum temperatures. Amarkantak in Anuppur recorded 16.6°C, followed by Chhindwara at 17.4°C, Indore at 17.6°C, Karaundi in Katni at 18°C and Betul at 18.4°C.