 Tragedy Turns Into Hope! MP's Narmadapuram Woman's Organs Donated After Brainstem Death; AIIMS Bhopal Records Seventh Donation
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Tragedy Turns Into Hope! MP's Narmadapuram Woman's Organs Donated After Brainstem Death; AIIMS Bhopal Records Seventh Donation

AIIMS Bhopal completed its seventh organ donation, fifth in 2026, after a woman from MP's Narmadapuram was declared brain-stem dead following a road accident. Her family consented to donate both kidneys and liver. One kidney was transplanted at AIIMS, while two organs were transplanted at another Bhopal hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
Tragedy Turns Into Hope! MP's Narmadapuram Woman's Organs Donated After Brainstem Death; AIIMS Bhopal Records Seventh Donation
Tragedy Turns Into Hope! MP's Narmadapuram Woman's Organs Donated After Brainstem Death; AIIMS Bhopal Records Seventh Donation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, recorded its seventh organ donation, the fifth this year, on Friday after the family of a brain-stem dead woman consented to donate her organs.

One of her kidneys was transplanted at AIIMS Bhopal, while the other kidney and liver were transplanted at a private hospital in the city.

The donor, Bilash, was a resident of Khapa Khurd village in Wankhedi tehsil of Narmadapuram district.

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She suffered a serious head injury in a road accident on Oct 10, 2026, while travelling to the Vijayasan Devi temple at Maa Salkanpur on the occasion of 'Navratri'.

Her family rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal for treatment, where she was declared brain-stem dead on Oct 14, 2026.

After the family's consent and the necessary medical procedures, the organ donation was completed on Friday. One of Bilash's kidneys was successfully transplanted at AIIMS Bhopal, while the other kidney and the liver were transplanted on a priority basis at a private hospital in Bhopal.

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