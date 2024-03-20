MP Weather Update: Rail, Hail In Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat & More; Weather To Clear Over Weekend

MP Weather Update: Rail, Hail In Chhindwara; Alert In Seoni, Balaghat & More |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hail and rain continued for the fifth day in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Chhindwara woke up to hail on Wednesday, similarly an alert has been issued for Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli .

Two western disturbances will become active in the next 3 days from March 20, clearing the weather. Its effect will be seen in the state after 2-3 days.

On the other hand, Bhopal and Indore will see bright sunshine and clear sky.

Earlier on Tuesday, it rained in Multai, Chhindwara and Dindori of Betul district due to strong winds. Plum-sized hailstones also fell at many places. Tomato and wheat crops have been damaged due to hailstorm. Rain and hail have also fallen in Seoni and Mandla. It rained in Jabalpur in the evening. Gram, lentil and wheat crops have been damaged due to hailstorm in Kundam, Baghraji area of the district. White sheets of hail were also spread in many cities.

There was a hailstorm in Chhindwara district on Wednesday. Hail fell at many places. Crops have been damaged due to hailstorm in a big village of Amarwada. MP Nakul Nath inspected the crop damaged due to hailstorm in Palamau Mohkhed.

Crop damaged

Heavy rains continued in Multai of Betul district on Tuesday also. There was heavy hailstorm in Sipava block for 15 minutes. There was a blanket of hail in the fields. Farmers said that tomato crop got damaged due to heavy rain and hail. The harvested wheat is also rotting. They have demanded a survey of crop damage due to rain in the area.