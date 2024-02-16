MP Weather Update: Night Temperature May Drop By 3°C, Expect Light Rains In Eastern MP

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Disturbance is once again becoming active in North India from February 17. Its impact may be observed in Madhya Pradesh on February 20-21, leading to light rain in the Gwalior and Chambal regions for two days. Before that, there will be mild cold in the mornings and nights. Additionally, a light to moderate haze will prevail in the morning.

According to Ashfaq Hussain, a scientist at the IMD Bhopal, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Central Chhattisgarh, causing moisture influx in the region. In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light rain in Anuppur, Shahdol, and Dindori. Afterward, the weather is expected to clear, with a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in nighttime temperatures.

Due to the Western Disturbance, there is an anticipation of rain in the Gwalior-Chambal region on February 20-21. In these districts, a light to moderate haze prevailed along with visibility ranging from 200 to 800 meters.

Temperature drop at night

The state is currently experiencing a mix of rain, cold, and warmth. Some areas are witnessing drizzles, while daytime temperatures have crossed 29-30 degrees Celsius in several cities. On the other hand, there has been a drop in nighttime temperatures. The minimum temperature on Wednesday-Thursday night was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius. A decrease of 4.2 degrees was observed in some areas.

Fluctuations in daytime temperatures

Speaking of daytime temperatures, there has been an increase in some places while a drop in others. On Thursday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius. Compared to Wednesday, there was a slight decrease of 0.2 degrees in the temperature. Betul, Guna, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Mandla, Seoni, Umaria also experienced a drop of up to 1 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi was the coldest, while Khargone was the hottest

Pachmarhi remained the coldest on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Khargone was the hottest, with the mercury touching 30 degrees Celsius. In major cities, Bhopal recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, Indore 28.2 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 26.6 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 26.2 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 29.4 degrees Celsius.

Satna, Naugaon, Shivpuri, Khajuraho, Raisen, and Guna recorded temperatures below 27 degrees Celsius. Ratlam, Shajapur, Dhar, Khandwa, Mandla, and Khargone recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 29 degrees Celsius.