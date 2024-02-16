Bhopal: Man On Run For 3 Year In Rs 60L Cheating Case Held In Haryana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested an accused, who has been on the run after allegedly cheating his two friends of Rs 60 lakh, from Kaithal in Haryana. DCP Shuritkirti Somwanshi said that the accused, identified as Nishant Gupta, 45, a resident of Piplani police station area had cheated his friends and ran away in 2021. The two victims, Ajay Bharame, a resident of New Delhi, and Sanjiv Jain, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, came in contact with the accused Nishantr Gupta.

Gupta offered lacerative business offer to them and on the name of investment he took Rs 60 lakh from them in different instalments. He also took the amount to arrange an SUV. But when they asked the return of their profit and also asked about the SUV. He started ignoring them and fled from Bhopal. In past three years the accused took shelter in different places like Delhi, Bangalore, Haryana and other places. The police received a tip-off and raided the spot in Kaithal and arrested the accused.

38-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Kamla Nagar Residence

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly found dead at her home in Kamla Nagar police station area on Thursday morning. The incident came to light when her son returned home after attending a birthday party. In the primary investigations, it was found that the victim was strangulated. Several marks of altercation were seen at the spot and on the body of the victim. The victim’s 19-year-old son called his neighbours, who informed the police. The woman’s husband, who was in Chhattisgarh, was also informed about the incident. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.