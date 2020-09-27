MP Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawal by October first week, rainfall in last phase, says Met dept

The monsoon will withdraw from the state by first week of October this year. The rain will subside gradually by then though several places in the state received rainfall in last 24 hours. “It is the last phase of rainfall,” a meteorological department official said.

According to information, Sehore and Bhabhra recorded 3 cm rainfall each while Rajgarh, Kurwai, Rehti recorded 2 cm each. One centimeter rainfall was recorded in Bhopal (Airport), Raghogarh, Pohari, Ratlam, Raisen, Karhal, Sailana, Parasia, Bohriband, Khurai, Seoni, Ganjbasoda, Silwani, Ashoknagar, Sironj, and Katthiwada. Sporadic rain is likely in Sagar, Jabalpur, Indore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal division and in Guna, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur and Dewas districts in next 24 hours.

Senior meteorological department officer GD Mishra said Madhya Pradesh is inching towards monsoon withdrawal. “We are expecting a phased monsoon withdrawal,” he added.

The normal date for complete withdrawal of monsoon from the country is October 15, as per meteorological department. The new onset dates are based on monsoon data from 1961 to 2019 and withdrawal dates are based on data from 1971 to 2019. Last year, the monsoon began withdrawing on October 9 against normal date of September 1 and withdrew completely by October 17.