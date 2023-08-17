MP Weather Update: Monsoon Ends Its 2-Week Break In State; Heavy Rains On Weekend

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a 2-week monsoon-break ended on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh as rains drenched Rewa, Sagar and Narmadapuram. Due to the passing of the cyclonic circulation system and trough line, rain is expected in the eastern part of the state for the next few days. There may also be heavy rains on August 19 and 20. Drizzle most likely in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that cyclonic circulation is forming in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of changing the weather in the low pressure area from August 18. Moisture will start coming from Thursday itself. The rainy season will start in the eastern part of the state. The activity may rise on August 19 and 20. Heavy rain may also occur at some places in Rewa-Shahdol division. Apart from this, with the passing of the trough line from August 18 itself, the rainy season will start.

Overall rainfall figure dropped by 7%

Due to the absence of a monsoon system for the last several days, the overall rainfall figure in Madhya Pradesh has dropped by 7%. There is 5% less rain in the eastern part and 9% less in the western part.

Highest rainfall in these districts of the state

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state. The rainfall figure here so far is more than 35 inches. Seoni-Mandla has received more than 32 inches of rain.

Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Raisen have received more than 28 inches of rain.

The rainfall figure has crossed 24 inches in Balaghat, Katni, Niwari, Panna, Umaria, Betul, Bhind, Dewas, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Less rain in these districts

Satna, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur and Morena have received less rainfall. Here the figure has not even touched 16 inches.

There will be heavy rains in Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria of Rewa-Shahdol division. In Jabalpur too, there may be light to moderate rain at some places.

The effect will be less in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain divisions. Light rain will continue in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch. Similar weather is expected in Narmadapuram division as well.

The rains may continue in Gwalior-Chambal division's Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur Kalan.

