 MP Weather Update: 'Mithili' Cyclone Brings Weather Shift In State, Chance Of Rain In Bhopal
MP Weather Update: 'Mithili' Cyclone Brings Weather Shift In State, Chance Of Rain In Bhopal

Datia, Chhindwara, and Narsinghpur also reported chilly temperatures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in the state is expected to change as the 'Mithili' cyclone emerges from the Bay of Bengal, coupled with the activation of a Western Disturbance in northern India on November 24-25. Cloudy skies are anticipated in Bhopal for the next two days, with the possibility of light rain on November 26. A slight chance of rain is also expected in the western parts of the state.

Currently, several cities, including Bhopal, are experiencing cooler temperatures during the day. On Saturday, the daytime temperature in 18 cities across the state remained below 30 degrees Celsius. Cities such as Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Nowgong, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Betul, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Malajkhand, Indore, Raisen, Shivpuri, Ujjain, and Ratlam were included.

Shivpuri recorded the lowest temperature at 27.2 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius, Malajkhand recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius, Indore recorded 29.5 degrees Celsius, and Raisen recorded a temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi, a hill station in the state, experienced the coldest night, with temperatures dropping to 11 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius, Guna recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius, and Gwalior recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius. Datia, Chhindwara, and Narsinghpur also reported chilly temperatures.

The weather forecast suggests that the 'Mithili' cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will prevent a rapid drop in temperatures over the next week. Another Western Disturbance is expected to reach northern India on November 24 or 25, with the possibility of light rain in some parts on November 26 or 27, particularly in the western regions.

Senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh stated that while there won't be a significant difference between day and night temperatures at present, a sharp drop in temperatures is anticipated after November 28.

