 MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

Experts predict an increase in wind speed in the coming days, potentially reaching speeds of 70 km/h or more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to meteorologists, two active systems are currently influencing various parts of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in light rainfall and strong winds across the region.

Experts predict an increase in wind speed in the coming days, potentially reaching speeds of 70 km/h or more. Bhopal, however, is expected to experience wind speeds of around 50 km/h.

Intense Sun in Bhopal from Tomorrow

As per Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal may experience light rainfall on June 10. However, from June 11 onwards for the next three days, intense sunshine is expected.

Although there won't be a significant rise in temperatures, the daytime temperature may reach 40-41 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature may drop to 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 3 Rescued; Visuals Surface
article-image

H.S. Pandey, a meteorologist, mentioned that Bhopal will experience higher wind speeds for the next few days, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

Chance of Rain in Several Cities Today

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light showers in Muraina, Bhind, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, and Seoni on Saturday.

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the weather is also expected to change in cities like Sihore, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, and Dewas.

S.N. Sahu, a weather scientist, revealed that a western disturbance is active over Uttarakhand, while a cyclonic system is affecting Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The impact of these systems is also being felt in Madhya Pradesh, leading to scattered light showers in some areas. In the past 24 hours, Gwalior received 1.6 mm of rainfall, Tikamgarh recorded 1.0 mm, and Narsinghpur 1.0 mm of precipitation.

Read Also
Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...

MP: Shivraj Releases 1st Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP: Shivraj Releases 1st Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore

Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore

MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'

Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'