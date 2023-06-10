MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to meteorologists, two active systems are currently influencing various parts of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in light rainfall and strong winds across the region.

Experts predict an increase in wind speed in the coming days, potentially reaching speeds of 70 km/h or more. Bhopal, however, is expected to experience wind speeds of around 50 km/h.

Intense Sun in Bhopal from Tomorrow

As per Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal may experience light rainfall on June 10. However, from June 11 onwards for the next three days, intense sunshine is expected.

Although there won't be a significant rise in temperatures, the daytime temperature may reach 40-41 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature may drop to 26-27 degrees Celsius.

H.S. Pandey, a meteorologist, mentioned that Bhopal will experience higher wind speeds for the next few days, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

Chance of Rain in Several Cities Today

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light showers in Muraina, Bhind, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, and Seoni on Saturday.

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the weather is also expected to change in cities like Sihore, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, and Dewas.

S.N. Sahu, a weather scientist, revealed that a western disturbance is active over Uttarakhand, while a cyclonic system is affecting Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The impact of these systems is also being felt in Madhya Pradesh, leading to scattered light showers in some areas. In the past 24 hours, Gwalior received 1.6 mm of rainfall, Tikamgarh recorded 1.0 mm, and Narsinghpur 1.0 mm of precipitation.