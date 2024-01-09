MP Weather Update: Light Rain Expected In Western Parts Of State, Schools Adjust Timings For Cold Weather

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The western parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience light rain in the next 1-2 days. Dense fog covered the region on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to less than 10 meters in some areas. Bhopal witnessed dense fog in the morning, with a slight sun breakthrough around 10 AM. Nighttime brought drizzles to Gwalior, Bhind, and Ratlam, contributing to the already dense foggy conditions. Raisen experienced visibility as low as 25 meters. However, after eight days, Tuesday morning saw a mild sunshine.

According to meteorologists, Malwa (Ujjain division) may witness light rain and drizzles in the next 24 hours due to an active weather system. After January 12, the region is expected to experience a sharp drop in temperature during the night.

In another development, there is a change in the school timings in Madhya Pradesh due to the cold wave. Schools will now operate from 10 AM until January 20. The School Education Department has issued directives for both government and private schools.

Rainfall Expectation in Various Regions

Light rain possible in Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Ratlam, Harda, and Sagar, among other areas in the Bhopal division.

Moderate to dense fog likely in Gwalior-Chambal region, with visibility ranging from 50 to 500 meters.

Mild to moderate fog in Bhopal, Sehore, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts, with visibility ranging from 200 to 800 meters.

Local Impact

On Tuesday, Gwalior, Bhind, and Raisen experienced intermittent drizzles.

Some areas in Bhind district, including Raun, Mihona, Lahar, Daboh, Mau, Mehgawan, Gohad, and Ater, witnessed heavy rainfall, benefiting crops like chickpeas, mustard, and wheat, according to farmers.