MP Weather Update: Light Rain Expected In Jabalpur, Bhind, Chhindwara & More; Temperature To Rise By 3°C

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rainy season will continue in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. According to Meteorologists, 12 districts including Jabalpur, Bhind, Chhindwara, Vidisha will face light rain. However, there is no alert of hail or strong storms. The day temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees. However, a western disturbance may become active after a week.

Scientist Pramendra Kumar said that due to Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation and trough line, the strong system remained active in the state, therefore, there was a strong storm, hailstorm and rain in the state. The system will still be affected on Monday, but it has weakened. Due to this, light rain is expected only in some districts.

Highest rainfall in Chanderi of Ashoknagar district

In the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, it rained in 21 cities and towns of Ashoknagar, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Betul, Damoh, Balaghat, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Shahdol and Seoni district. The highest rainfall of 1.25 inches was recorded in Chanderi of Ashoknagar district. Storm also hit many districts including Seoni.

Weather to change on Monday

There may be thunderstorms and light rain in Bhind, Datia, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Balaghat.

Storm, rain and hailstorm have been continuing in the state for the last 8 days.