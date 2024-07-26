MP Weather Update: Incessant Rains Lash Bhopal, Vidisha & Nearby Districts; High Alert Sounded

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lash State; Bhopal & Surrounding Districts on High Alert | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to active monsoon activity, heavy rainfall has been observed in Bhopal, Guna, and Vidisha since Friday morning. Light rain is reported in Ujjain and Rajgarh. In Ratlam, heavy rainfall on Thursday night led to water entering homes and shops. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next few hours in Bhopal and four other districts.

Madhya Pradesh has received a cumulative rainfall of 15.2 inches so far, which is 1% above the average. The western regions, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and the Gwalior-Chambal divisions, have received 3% more rainfall than the average. However, the eastern regions, comprising the Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions, have seen 1% less rainfall.

Water level rises in Bhopal

In the past 24 hours, Bhopal has received over half an inch of rainfall. Due to the rising levels in the catchment area and Kolans River, the water level in the Upper Lake has increased. As of Friday morning, the water level reached 1663.30 feet, just 3.5 feet below the full tank level of 1666.80 feet.

According to IMD Bhopal, the monsoon trough is passing through Gwalior, with a cyclonic circulation over western Uttar Pradesh. This system is expected to weaken in the next day or two. Today, heavy rainfall is anticipated in 12 districts including Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sehore, Raisen, Khargone, and Khandwa, while 10 districts may experience intense rainfall.

Bhopal experiences very heavy showers after long

For the first time this monsoon season, Bhopal is experiencing widespread rainfall simultaneously. After about 7 hours of continuous rain on Thursday, the city saw more rainfall starting Friday morning, ranging from heavy downpours to drizzles. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for today.

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen (including Sanchi and Bhimbetka), and Balaghat may experience heavy rainfall along with lightning.

Moderate Rainfall: Guna, Shajapur, Dewas, Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram), Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Udaygiri (Vidisha) are likely to see moderate rainfall.

Light Rainfall: Light rain is expected in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur), Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Umaria, Amarkantak (Anuppur), Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Indore, Harda, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Ratanagarh (Datia), Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Dholawad (Ratlam), Mandsaur, Tikamgarh, and Panna.