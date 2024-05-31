MP Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain In Several Districts With Nominal Reduction In Temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite nominal reduction in day temperature, there was no relief from intense heatwave on Friday. A red alert has been issued for intense to severe heatwave in Sidhi, Satna, Maihar, Chhatarpur in next 24 hours.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heatwave for Rewa, Mauganj, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Datia, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Guna, Ashoknagar, Gwalior and Sheopurkalan. Nights are likely to remain hot in Umaria, Damoh, Panna district.

Moderate dust and thunderstorm with lightning (wind speed up to 60 km/ph) are likely to occur in Bhind, Sagar, Ashoknagar and Maihar.

Light dust storm and light thunderstorm with lightning will occur in Guna, north Vidisha, Narmadapuram, north Harda, south Dewas, Damoh, Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Morena, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur and Katni district in next 24 hours.

Rain with lightning is likely to occur in Datia, Bhind, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh district.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Its night temperature was 30.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 26 degrees Celsius.

In last 24 hours, dusty, speedy winds lashed Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Anuppur, Panna, Rewa, Bhind and Morena district.

Max temp on May 31

Places Degrees Celsius

Chhatarpur 47.1

Shivpuri 47.0

Niwari 46.7

Khajuraho 46.5

Datia 46.4

Singrauli 46.3

Nowgong 46.0

Sidhi 45.8

Gwalior 45.7

Satna 45.2

Shahdol 45.1

Damoh 45.0

Umaria 44.4

Katni 44.2

Rajgarh 44.2

Narsinghpur 44.2

Guna 44.0

Tikamgarh 44.0

Malajhkhand 44.0

Jabalpur 43.7

Sagar 43.5

Ashok Nagar 43.5

Mandla 43.4

Raisen 43.4

Sehore 43.1