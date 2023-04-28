 MP Weather Update: Heavy rains lash Bhopal, hail and lightning alert in 16 districts
The beginning of May is expected to be accompanied by heavy rain in Bhopal, according to the Meteorological Department. They also stated that the weather will change after noon and there may be heavy rains on April 30.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): April is giving July-like feels in Madhya Pradesh, as heavy rains were reported in several parts of the state including capital Bhopal on Friday.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hailstorms and lightning in 16 districts, including Sagar, Ujjain, and Dewas.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, two people have died due to lightning strikes in Sagar and Chhatarpur, based on which the Meteorological Department has issued an advisory regarding hailstorms and lightning, advising people to stay indoors, close windows and doors, take safe shelter, avoid traveling if possible, and stay away from objects that conduct electricity. Farmers are also advised to take their crops out of the field or barn.

The new weather system has formed, and a trough line is passing, while the Western Disturbance is also active, causing changes in the weather pattern across the state.

The weather is expected to change in several places, including Indore, Ujjain, Chambal, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions in Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, and Betul.

There may be light drizzles in some of these areas, while thunderstorms are expected in other districts, such as Bhopal, Datia, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sehore, Chhindwara, Umaria, Neemuch, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Ratlam, Mandla, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Agar, Seoni, and Mandsaur, along with the divisions of Narmadapuram, Rewa, Indore, and Chambal. The gale may run at a speed of 40 to 50 Km per hour with lightning.

The temperature in different districts has also been recorded, with Datia being the only district with a recorded temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature was 14.2 degrees in Pachmarhi, while the day temperature was highest in Ratlam at 40 degrees Celsius.

