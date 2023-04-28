 Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets up MP's first animal carcass incinerator
Friday, April 28, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In what is claimed to be the first in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully established an animal carcass incinerator in the state capital to ensure safe and proper disposal of dead animals.

This plant has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore in the Adampur Chawni area in the state capital.

"We used to dig pits and bury dead animals. We could not dispose of them properly. We have set up an animal incinerator plant in the Adampur Chawni area to dispose of animal carcasses safely," BMC commissioner KVS Chouhan said.

"The plant has been set up using the amount which we received to improve the air quality index. The plant is capable of burning dead animals at the rate of 500 kg an hour. With this, we would no longer have to bury animal carcasses. This new facility will be used to burn carcasses, and the only waste we will have is ashes. It is comparatively safe disposal," Commissioner Chouhan said.

The plant runs on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Chouhan further said that they are going to start the plant's operation using LPG and shift to CNG later.

He said that the animal carcasses can be burnt at this plan at a rate of 500 kg per hour, and it can run for up to 8 hours to 10 hours at a stretch.

"The plant is ready, and we aim to start it within a week or so," he said.

"The facility would process dead animals found on roads, and it will help to resolve the hazardous problem of disposing of the carcasses," he added.

