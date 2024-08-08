MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Between August 9 To 12; Advisory Issued For 17 Districts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon frenzy continues in the state. On Thursday, an advisory for heavy rains and thunderstorms have been issued for 17 districts of the state. According to the met department, starting from August 9, there will be a strong activity of rains and winds in the state. The frenzy is expected to continue till August 12.

On the other hand, due to release of water pressure from Bargi, Tava and Indira Sagar Dam has lead to an increase of water level in the Omkareshwar catchment. To release the increased water level, nine gates of the Omkareshwar dam were opened on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, nine more gates have been opened.

State has received 66% of the total rains expected

Met department revealed that the state has received 66% that is 24.7 inches of rains this season. Jabalpur division has been the area where major rains were seen in the state. Mandla district has received 37 inches which is the maximum and Seoni has received 35 inches. On the other hand, Rewa division has been the area with lowest rainfall.

3.7 inches over quota

Monsoon entered the state on June 21 and the state has been drenched in heavy rains till now. According to information, the state has received 3.7 inches more than its quota. It was expected that during the one and a half month it was supposed to rain 21 inches but the number is upto 24.7 till now.

Weather predictions for the next 3 days:-

August 9: Heavy rains and thunderstorms can be expected in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Datia, Mandla and Seoni.

August 10: Light rains can be expected in the major cities of the state like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Whereas lightning and fast winds can be expected in the other districts of the state.

August 11: Heavy rains and thunderstorms can be expected in the major cities of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur. Whereas lightning and fast winds can be expected in the other districts of the state.