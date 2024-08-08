MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the wall collapse in Sagar district, which claimed the lives of nine children, the government has decided to identify dilapidated houses across the state. If such houses are not vacated by the owners for safety reasons then their electricity and water supply will be disconnected.

The issue of dilapidated houses was discussed in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

Sources in the urban administration and housing department said that under section 221 of the Municipality Act 1961, local bodies have the power to identify dilapidated houses before monsoon and serve notices to their owners. The local bodies are empowered to raze the dilapidated houses as well.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Kishan Suryavansi said notices have been served to the owners of around 3,000 dilapidated houses. On Wednesday, he convened a meeting over dilapidated houses and instructed BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan to identify dilapidated schools and houses on priority basis. In case, the buildings are severely dilapidated then solid decisions shall be taken for their evacuation.

Meanwhile, Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal, 'There are around 50 houses, which are in dilapidated condition in Ujjain. Of them, two houses were razed. Some were sealed for safety precautions.'

Sources said that in all other municipal corporations, there are several dilapidated houses and buildings in which people are living by risking their lives.

Repair damaged roads in 1 week, 3% PWD roads have potholes: PWD minister

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rakesh Singh asked officials to run a week-long campaign to repair roads, bridges and culverts damaged in monsoon. During the review meeting held at Mantralaya on Wednesday, he asked them to identify the damaged roads and ensure repair work in a week. About 3% of PWD roads in Bhopal have potholes.

He said that after the repair of roads, a certificate should be taken from all engineers stating that there are no damaged roads in their areas.

The PWD engineer in chief RK Mehra told media persons that at 573 km roads are under PWD in Bhopal and 400 km long road are under performance guarantee. The remaining 173 km long road comes under general repair. Recently, pot holes were found in 523 square metres in 22 km distance of 14 routes.

The repair work of six roads has been completed and repair work of remaining roads is underway. On Tuesday, superintending engineer, Bhopal division, had inspected the roads of Bhopal and pot holes were found in 3% roads of the city.

He informed that state had road network of 81,000 kilometres. Of them, 9315 km roads are of National Highway, 12,568 km roads form state high way, 25,420 km roads are district roads and remaining 33,967 km roads are rural roads.