MP Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab To Trigger Heavy Rain In Eastern MP, 11 Districts On Alert As Karwa Chauth Nears

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Madhya Pradesh For Next Three Days, Cyclonic Storm to Intensify; Karwa Chauth Likely To Be Affected | Representative Image

Weather Forecast For October 28, 29, 30: Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of heavy rainfall in the last week of October. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify. Jabalpur and 10 other districts are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Cyclonic Storm To Intensify, Heavy Rain Expected

According to the IMD, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The system is expected to become stronger from Tuesday and move further, bringing heavy rainfall to eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands). it is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026

The impact of the system is likely to be strongest on October 29. The day coincides with Karwa Chauth, raising concerns that cloudy skies and rainfall could affect moon visibility during the festival.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh districts including Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat. These areas could receive more than four inches of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur weather conditions are also likely to remain unsettled. Heavy rainfall is expected in Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

Capital Likely To Experience Scattered Rain

Scattered and isolated rainfall is forecast in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Heavy Rain Alert For October 30

The IMD weather forecast indicates that heavy rainfall could continue in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on October 30. Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar and Shahdol are among the districts expected to receive heavy rain.

Residents in the affected areas should remain alert and follow weather updates.

Pachmarhi Records Lowest Temperature

A noticeable drop in temperature has already brought cooler conditions to several parts of the state. Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh's only hill station, recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius last night.

Karaundi in Katni recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalyanpur in Shahdol at 14.2 degrees, Malajkhand in Balaghat at 14.7 degrees and Mandla at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature across several cities dropped by around one degree. Ujjain, Guna, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Gwalior, Indore, Khajuraho and Sagar recorded daytime temperatures between 35 and 35.5 degrees Celsius.