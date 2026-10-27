Bhopal Metro Work Triggers 22-Day Traffic Diversions Between ITI Crossing And Piplani Petrol Pump From October 27, Check Alternative Routes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in effect from Oct 27 to Nov 17 in view of construction work for the Metro Rail project between ITI Crossing and Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing. As per the traffic advisory, traffic on the route between the two crossings will be diverted to ensure public safety during the construction work.

From Prabhat Crossing towards JK Road, Minal and Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing: All vehicles will have to take the route through Govindpura Industrial Area, Sector C, before ITI Crossing underpass. They can then turn near Anant Shri Hospital to reach Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing.

From Prabhat Crossing towards Govindpura and Awadhpuri: Light vehicles and two-wheelers can turn right at ITI Crossing and proceed via Hema School Crossing to reach their destinations.

From Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing towards Prabhat Crossing (heavy vehicles): Heavy vehicles will turn left from Piplani Petrol Pump and proceed in front of Piplani police station. They will then turn right at Mahatma Gandhi Crossing and travel via Career College Crossing to reach ITI Crossing, Prabhat Crossing and Narmadapuram Road.

From Piplani Petrol Pump Crossing towards Prabhat Crossing (light vehicles and two-wheelers): Light vehicles and two-wheelers will turn left at Jubilee Gate, BHEL, and then turn right at Barkheda Crossing. They will proceed via Career College Crossing towards ITI Crossing, Prabhat Crossing and Narmadapuram Road.