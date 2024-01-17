MP Weather Update: Extreme Cold After Jan 20; Temperature Dips Below 10° In Nearly Dozen Cities, Khajuraho Coldest

MP Weather Update: Severe Cold Expected After January 20; Minimum Temperature Fall Below 10° In 10 Cities, Khajuraho Remains Coldest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly winds from northern India are again making Madhya Pradesh shiver. IMD Bhopal’s Senior Scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, said that Western Disturbance has become active in North India. Its impact will be less in the state, but chilly winds will drop the temperature further. After January 20, the nights are expected to get colder.

Temperature on Wednesday

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to be normal in the big cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur. However, the temperature in Gwalior will be significantly low with the maximum temperature at 15° C and minimum at 5° C. Khajuraho’s maximum temperature is also expected to be extremely low with 6° C. Alerts have been issued for Gwalior and Khajuraho.

24 hours ago

Also, the maximum effect of icy wind is being seen in Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa. On Tuesday, the day temperature dropped significantly in many districts of the state including Gwalior, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Rewa.

Khajuraho was the coldest. The day temperature here was recorded at 15 degrees. At the same time, Gwalior was the second coldest and the mercury was recorded at 15.2 degrees. Compared to Khajuraho, Khargone had the highest temperature of 29 degrees.

Meteorologists say that after January 20, the effect of cold will start increasing even at night. However, the night temperature is currently falling. On the night of Monday-Tuesday, the night temperature in 17 cities of the state was less than 10 degrees.