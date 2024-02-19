MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Rises; Light Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Till Feb 22

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, specifically in the Gwalior-Chambal region, is expected to change from February 19 to February 22. During this period, there will be thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain. On Monday, clouds will hover over Sheopur Kalan, Morena, and Bhind, while on February 20, rain is expected. Prior to this, several districts experienced an increase in daytime temperatures on Sunday, with Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and the Gwalior region feeling the impact of the heat.

According to meteorologists, on Monday, apart from Gwalior-Chambal, the rest of the region will have clear skies, but there could be a drop in temperatures during the day due to the influence of the jet stream.

Reasons for Weather Change

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has stated that a western disturbance became active in northern India on Saturday night. Additionally, the presence of cyclonic winds is contributing to moisture entering the state from the Arabian Sea. Moreover, the upper air cyclonic circulation moving at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour in the upper tropospheric levels over northern and central India may lead to a decrease in temperatures in the region.

Weather Forecast for the Next 4 Days

- February 19: Cloudy conditions and thunderstorms are expected in Sheopur Kalan, Morena, and Bhind, along with thunder and lightning.

- February 20: Gwalior-Chambal region may experience scattered rain, while heavy rain is possible in Morena-Bhind. Thunder and lightning conditions will persist in Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Datia, and Shivpuri.

- February 21: Thunder and lightning conditions will continue in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, and Datia.

- February 22: Thunder and lightning conditions will prevail in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, and Shivpuri.

Bhopal Weather

Bhopal experienced hot weather on Sunday, with daytime temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with daytime temperatures possibly reaching 32 degrees Celsius. However, from February 21 onwards, there may be a change in weather, leading to a 1 to 3-degree drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. Cloudy conditions will also persist during this period.