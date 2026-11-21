MP Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm Akwan Triggers Rain In 3 Districts, Cold Intensifies Across State As Shajapur Recorded The Lowest Minimum Temperature At 7.1°C. | ANANDSHIVRE

MP Rain And Thunderstorm Alert: The impact of cyclonic storm 'Akwan' has started to be felt in Madhya Pradesh, with rain reported in Mandla, Singrauli and Dindori on Saturday morning. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh for seven districts in the eastern part of the state, warning of light rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the mountainous regions has intensified the winter chill across Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several cities. Girwar in Shajapur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.1°C.

Bhopal was the second-coldest city in the state, with a minimum temperature of 9°C. Betul recorded 9.2°C, while Raisen and Dhar recorded 9.4°C each. Damoh registered a minimum temperature of 9.5°C.

Among other cities, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C in Nowgong, 10.2°C in Khajuraho, 10.4°C in Rewa, 10.6°C in Indore and 10.9°C in both Jabalpur and Umaria.

The mercury also remained below 15°C in Guna, Sagar, Datia, Gwalior, Sheopur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Ratlam, Sidhi, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Pachmarhi, Mandla, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Khargone and Malajkhand.

Rainfall of 3.4 mm was recorded over the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature also rose from 11°C to 18.9°C.

Rain And Thunderstorms Likely In MP For Next Two Days

According to the Meteorological Department, the MP weather update has been affected by cyclonic storm Akwan since Thursday. The storm formed over the Bay of Bengal. Light rain has already been recorded in some districts of the Shahdol division.

The MP weather forecast indicates the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the storm is weakening, and there is no alert for heavy rainfall in the state. Once the weather clears, minimum temperatures are expected to drop further, increasing the intensity of the cold.

Snowfall In Mountains Brings Cold Winds To MP

Several areas of Kashmir and Uttarakhand are experiencing snowfall. Cold winds blowing from these regions are also affecting Madhya Pradesh, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

On Friday, a cold wave swept through Bhopal, Shajapur and Raisen. The Meteorological Department has also issued a cold wave alert in MP for Rajgarh and Shajapur on Saturday.

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