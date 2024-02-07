 MP Weather Update: Cold Weather Returns To State With Western Disturbances
The arrival of cool winds from the north has kept the weather chilly throughout the day.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The return of western disturbances has brought back cold weather to state. Cool breezes have been blowing in Bhopal since morning. Other cities like Gwalior and Jabalpur have also experienced a drop in day and night temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

According to Dr Vedprakash Singh, a weather scientist at the IMD office in Bhopal, the winds have shifted to the north, resulting in a slight cold effect. Weather scientist Ashfaq Husain mentioned that on Tuesday, the wind speed was low, causing fog due to increased moisture. The arrival of cool winds from the north has kept the weather chilly throughout the day.

The weather department has predicted the continuation of cold weather for the next four days. From February 11 to February 12, another western disturbance could become active, leading to thunderstorms and rainfall in the state.

On Wednesday morning, Indore remained engulfed in dense fog. Visibility on the roads dropped to 200 meters, necessitating drivers to turn on their headlights while navigating the bypass. Some larger vehicles were seen parked on the road as a precautionary measure to avoid accidents. Meanwhile, areas like Vijay Nagar, MR-9, LIG Square, Khajrana, and Palasia in western Indore experienced clear weather. Mild cold winds were also blowing, with a decrease of 1 degree Celsius in daytime temperatures.

