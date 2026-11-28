MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies, Temperature Drops Below 7°C In Katni; Dense Fog In Dindori | FP Photo

Winter In Madhya Pradesh: Cold conditions have intensified across Madhya Pradesh as chilly northern winds continue to affect the state. For the first time this season, the minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh has dropped below 7 degrees Celsius. Karaundi in Katni recorded the lowest temperature at 6.1 degrees Celsius, while Damoh recorded 6.6 degrees.

Dense fog covered Dindori on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to just 15 metres. Bhopal has also been experiencing a cold wave for the past four days, with similar conditions expected in Damoh, Katni and Shajapur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, the cold spell is likely to continue for another five days. Night temperatures may drop by another 1–2 degrees Celsius.

MP Temperature Drop: Karaundi Records Lowest Temperature At 6.1°C

Karaundi in Katni remained the coldest place in Madhya Pradesh. Kalyanpur in Shahdol and Girwar in Shajapur recorded 8.3 degrees, while Bhopal recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius. Nowgong recorded 9.2 degrees, and Jabalpur and Rewa recorded 9.4 degrees each.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation Seals Building In Malviya Nagar Over ₹14 Lakh Outstanding Tax Dues

Temperature Below 15°C In 32 Cities

The minimum temperature remained below 15 degrees Celsius in 32 cities. Khajuraho and Raisen recorded 10 degrees, Gwalior 10.2 degrees, Datia 10.4 degrees and Mandla and Sidhi 10.6 degrees.

Indore, Malajkhand and Tikamgarh recorded 11.5 degrees, while Pachmarhi and Ujjain recorded 12.2 and 12.3 degrees, respectively.

Bhopal Sees Another Cold November

Bhopal recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius on the night of November 23–24. The temperature later stood at 8.8 degrees before dropping to 8.6 degrees.

Between 2018 and 2023, November minimum temperatures in the capital ranged from 10.2 to 13.8 degrees Celsius. School timings have also been changed due to the cold.

Madhya Pradesh Cold Wave: Temperatures May Drop Further

The Meteorological Department has linked the falling temperatures to snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Cold northern winds are bringing colder conditions leading to cold wave alert in Madhya Pradesh.

Over the next five days, minimum temperatures may fall by another 1–2 degrees. Several cities could record temperatures below 10 degrees, while morning fog and chilly winds are likely to continue.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in