Speeding Thar Rams Into Motorcycle In Bhopal; 26-Year-Old Dies, Brother-In-Law Battles For Life | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died on Friday morning after a speeding unidentified Thar SUV rammed the motorcycle he was riding on with his brother-in-law near Mubarakpur Square. The accident occurred on Thursday when the two were returning to Bhopal after visiting a woman relative who had recently delivered a baby, said Parwalia police on Friday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Jaspal Ahirwar (26), was undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital after sustaining critical injuries. His brother-in-law, Vikram, is also battling for his life at the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajveer Singh said the speeding Thar hit their motorcycle with considerable force, throwing the two men onto the road. They suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Hamidia Hospital with the help of local residents.

Singh added that, following information from the hospital about Ahirwar's death, police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site to identify the Thar SUV and its driver. Police are continuing the investigation and recording statements from family members.