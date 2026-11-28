Bhopal Municipal Corporation Seals Entire Building In Malviya Nagar Over ₹14 Lakh Outstanding Tax Dues | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed an entire property in Malviya Nagar on Friday after its owner failed to clear outstanding property tax and other dues amounting to Rs 14.04 lakh.

The action was taken against building number 1 in Ward 34, Zone 7, owned by Ratanjit Singh. According to the BMC, the outstanding dues stood at Rs 14,04,510. The action followed instructions from BMC commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar to intensify revenue recovery.

Acting under Section 175 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, the BMC's team took possession of the entire building and sealed it after the owner failed to pay the pending amount despite receiving formal notices.

Zone officer Ankit Jaiswal said property attachment and sealing drives against tax defaulters would continue as part of the BMC's revenue recovery campaign.