MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert In Bhopal, Shajapur And Rajgarh; Temperature To Drop by 2°C | ANANDSHIVRE

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Damoh recorded its coldest night of the season at 7.4°C as cold conditions have intensified across Madhya Pradesh following snowfall in the mountains. According to the latest MP weather update, In Bhopal, the minimum temperature dropped to 8.2°C, making it the third-coldest November night in the city in the last decade.

On Wednesday, cold winds swept through Bhopal, Shajapur and Rajgarh. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert in MP for these three districts. Daytime temperatures are also likely to fall further.

Bhopal Records Third-Coldest November Night

For the third consecutive year, Bhopal has witnessed unusually low temperatures in November. The Bhopal temperature dropped to 8.2°C. Earlier, on November 17, 2025, the city recorded 5.2°C, while the mercury stood at 8.2°C on November 29.

Between 2018 and 2023, Bhopal's minimum temperature in November generally remained between 10.2°C and 13.8°C.

Due to the intense cold, several schools have changed their morning shift timings. Schools that earlier started at 7:30 AM will now begin at 8:00 AM to provide relief to younger children.

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Temperatures Below 11°C In Several Cities

According to the Meteorological Department, Jabalpur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5°C, Indore 10.6°C, Gwalior 10.8°C and Ujjain 11°C. Rewa recorded 9.2°C, Raisen 9.4°C and Umaria 10.3°C.

Temperatures remained below 15°C in Malajkhand, Datia, Mandla, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Pachmarhi, Khargone and several other cities. A drop in minimum temperatures was recorded in around 30 cities. Morning fog has also been reported in several areas.

Why Is the Cold Increasing In MP?

According to the IMD Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, a cyclonic circulation called 'Akwan' and a weather trough influenced the state for three days. These systems triggered rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions.

After the system moved away and rainfall stopped, temperatures began to fall, increasing the chill during both daytime and nighttime.

MP Weather Forecast: Temperature To Drop Further

The IMD weather forecast indicates that minimum temperatures may fall by another 2°C over the next two days. Temperatures in most cities could drop below 10°C. Cold winds are likely to continue during the day, while morning fog and mist may persist across the state.

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