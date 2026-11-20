MP Weather Update: Cold Intensifies In Madhya Pradesh, Rain Alert In 10 Districts For Three Days, Minimum Temperature Drops Below 8°C | FP Photo

MP Weather News Today: The cold has started intensifying across Madhya Pradesh, with nighttime temperatures dropping below 10°C in seven cities, including Bhopal and Jabalpur. The lowest temperature of 7.2°C was recorded in Karaundi, Katni.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold conditions are likely to continue in the coming days. However, the Madhya Pradesh weather update also brings the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in several districts between November 20 and 22.

The change in weather is due to a cyclonic storm that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, snowfall in the mountainous regions is also affecting the weather in the state. Cold winds blowing from the north have led to a further drop in nighttime temperatures.

Bhopal And Jabalpur Colder Than Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi, the only hill station in Madhya Pradesh, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C. However, Bhopal and Jabalpur were colder, with nighttime temperatures falling below 10°C.

Karaundi in Katni recorded the lowest temperature at 7.2°C. Other cities also experienced chilly nights. Damoh and Khajuraho recorded 10°C, while Malajkhand recorded 10.1°C.

The minimum temperature was 10.5°C in Raisen, 10.8°C in Datia, 11°C in Mandla, 11.2°C in Nowgong, 11.5°C in Gwalior, 11.7°C in Satna and 11.9°C in Sagar.

Nighttime temperatures also remained below 15°C in Chhindwara, Guna, Sheopur, Sidhi, Dhar, Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Indore, Seoni and Betul.

The MP temperature today indicates that cold conditions are spreading across several parts of the state.

Three-Day Rain Alert In Madhya Pradesh

Along with the falling temperatures, several districts are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms over the next three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather may change between November 20 and 22 due to the impact of Cyclonic Storm 'Akwan' over the Bay of Bengal. However, the storm is weakening, so heavy rainfall is not expected.

As part of the MP rain alert, the following districts may experience rain and thunderstorms:

November 20: Rain is likely in Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph.

November 21: Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori and Mandla may experience rain and thunderstorms.

November 22: Rain is likely in Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori and Anuppur.