Bhopal BMC Carries Out 7 Demolitions In 12 Hours Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing, Claims ₹60 Crore Land Freed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days before the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Nov 23, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) appears to have shifted its focus towards demolishing illegal constructions, encroachments and unauthorised colonies instead of intensifying its sealing drive against commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

On Thursday, the BMC's building permission department carried out at least seven major demolition actions across the city, targeting builders, colonisers and unauthorised structures.

The action included the demolition of an under-construction showroom near 10 Number Market, removal of infrastructure in four illegal colonies and demolition of unauthorised portions of buildings.

The drive came a day after municipal commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar reviewed the building permission department's functioning and directed officials to take strict action against illegal constructions.

4 illegal colonies targeted, land worth Rs 60 crore freed

The BMC demolished roads, boundaries and other infrastructure in four illegal colonies. Three were located in Zone 17, covering Krishna Kunj Phase-2 in Badbai (Khasra No. 159), Venkatesh Nagar in Lambakheda (Khasra No. 255) and an unauthorised colony in Nabibagh (Khasra No. 31/1/1).

Another action was taken against SR Green Colony on part of Khasra No. 166 in Khajurikalan, where development was taking place along a proposed master plan road. The land, with an estimated market value of around Rs 1 crore, was freed from illegal colonisation. The corporation claimed that land worth approximately Rs 60 crore was freed through its action against the four illegal colonies.

Unauthorised buildings demolished

In Malviya Nagar, the BMC demolished an unauthorised G+1 building being constructed on Plot No. 6 across approximately 3,000 square feet. The owner had reportedly failed to produce building permission despite receiving two notices.

A dilapidated multi-storey structure in the slum settlement opposite the BMC headquarters, Atal Bhawan, was also demolished.

NRI's showroom demolition remains incomplete

At Arera Colony's 10 Number Market, the corporation demolished part of an under-construction showroom belonging to NRI Seema Yadav. A complaint had reportedly been lodged by a former DGP around two months ago.

However, the demolition remained incomplete as the municipal team returned without completing the operation. Meanwhile, the separate sealing drive against commercial activities in residential areas has continued.

Since Monday, municipal teams have reportedly issued more than 2,500 notices and claimed to have sealed over 700 establishments.

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