MP Weather Update: Amarkantak Records Season’s Lowest Minimum Temperature At 13°C; Rain Likely In Late October |

Madhya Pradesh has received relief from continuous rainfall, with rain activity in the western parts of the state coming to a halt after eight days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain clear across the state for the next four days, with no rain or storm alerts issued for any region.

The IMD has forecast a further drop in both daytime and night temperatures across Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures may fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Night Temperature Drops Across Madhya Pradesh

For the first time this season, night temperatures dropped to around 13 degrees Celsius in parts of the state. Amarkantak in Anuppur recorded 13°C, while Karaundi in Katni recorded 13.1°C.

Damoh recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5°C, followed by Shajapur at 15.6°C. Marukheda in Neemuch, Rewa and Umaria recorded minimum temperatures of 15.8°C.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures also fell by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho, Ratlam, Guna, Bhopal, Khandwa, Chhatarpur, Gwalior, Balaghat, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Mandla and Sagar recorded maximum temperatures below 35°C. Bhopal's maximum temperature stood below 35°C.

Rainfall Activity Eases After Cloudy Skies

Cloudy skies and scattered rainfall were reported in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The impact of a cyclonic circulation was more pronounced in parts of the Indore and Ujjain divisions. Districts in the Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions also experienced scattered rainfall.

In contrast, Rewa, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions witnessed sunny conditions.

Weather conditions also changed across the Indore division. Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda and Betul reported cloudy skies or isolated to scattered rainfall.

Late October May Bring Both Rain And Cooler Weather In Madhya Pradesh

According to the IMD forecast, rainfall activity may return to Madhya Pradesh during the last week of October. A new weather system is expected to affect northwestern parts of the state.

Night temperatures are also likely to decline during this period. As a result, the final week of October may bring a combination of rainfall and cooler weather across parts of Madhya Pradesh.