MP Weather Update: Air Quality Worsens In Gwalior, Ujjain And Mandideep; Temperature Drops To 12.5°C Amid Clear Skies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air quality deteriorated across Madhya Pradesh ahead of Diwali on Saturday, even as fluctuating temperatures brought warmer afternoons and increasingly chilly nights. Several cities recorded elevated pollution levels, raising concerns about worsening air quality during the festive season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gwalior recorded the state's worst Air Quality Index (AQI) at 331, in the 'very poor' category, with PM2.5 and PM10 as the main pollutants.

Mandideep registered an AQI of 258, while Ujjain recorded 230, both falling under the 'poor' category. PM10 was the dominant pollutant in Mandideep, while PM2.5 remained prominent in Ujjain.

Meanwhile, Bhopal and Indore reported moderate air quality, recording AQI levels of 187 and 154, respectively. Jabalpur registered 126, while Katni recorded 198, both remaining in the moderate category.

Amid rising pollution, temperature fluctuations continued, with clear skies and dry weather prevailing. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature dropped by 3°C within 24 hours to 12.5°C, while the maximum remained nearly unchanged at 31.9°C.

Saturday's maximum temperature was marginally higher than Friday's 31.8°C, creating a difference of nearly 19°C between daytime and nighttime readings.

The temperature stood at 20°C at 8.30 am before climbing to 29.2°C by 5.30 pm. Evening humidity was recorded at 30%, while north-northeasterly winds blew at speeds ranging between 2 and 6 kmph.

With Diwali celebrations approaching, worsening air quality combined with significant temperature variations has highlighted changing weather conditions across the state. The sharp contrast between warm afternoons and cooler mornings and nights remained noticeable, while particulate pollution continued to affect major urban centres.