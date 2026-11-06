Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Girwar Records State’s Lowest Temperature At 11.9°C; Dry Weather During Dhanteras And Diwali As Daytime Mercury Drops

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Girwar Records State’s Lowest Temperature At 11.9°C; Dry Weather During Dhanteras And Diwali As Daytime Mercury Also Drops | Representative Image

Diwali Weather Forecast: The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that the state has started experiencing colder nights, with the minimum temperature dropping by 1.5°C. The mercury has fallen in major cities, including Bhopal and Indore. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are likely to drop further from Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Drop- Lowest In Shajapur

Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7°C, while Bhopal registered 13.5°C on Thursday. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Girwar near Shajapur at 11.9°C. Damoh recorded 12°C, Karaundi in Katni 12.2°C and Pachmarhi 12.4°C.

The temperature drop in Madhya Pradesh has also affected daytime conditions. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 2 to 3 degrees. Amarkantak, Pachmarhi, Malajkhand, Shivpuri and Betul are currently recording maximum temperatures below 29°C.

No Rain Alert During Dhanteras And Diwali

According to the IMD weather forecast, there is no possibility of rain anywhere in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for rain or thunderstorms. Dry weather is expected to continue on November 7 and 8.

This means the Dhanteras weather in MP on November 6 and the Diwali weather forecast for November 8 are favourable for outdoor celebrations. People can expect uninterrupted festive activities without rain or thunderstorms.

Two cyclonic circulations are currently active over the lower and upper regions of the state. These weather systems may bring some clouds, but rainfall is not expected.

Cold Weather To Intensify After November 15

The cold weather in Madhya Pradesh is likely to become more intense after November 15. According to weather trends over the past decade, temperatures usually fall sharply during the second half of November. A similar pattern is expected this year.

The Madhya Pradesh winter forecast suggests that the second week of November will bring a further drop in temperatures, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region. These districts are directly exposed to cold northerly winds.