Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Update! Hearings On 12,404 Objections To Begin November 16, Weekend Sessions Planned As Nearly 3,000 Duplicate Submissions Removed | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hearings on 12,404 objections and suggestions received in connection with the draft Bhopal Development Plan 2047 will begin on Nov 16, with the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) Department planning to conduct sessions daily, including Saturdays and Sundays, if required.

The department received more than 16,000 submissions before the Oct 25 deadline. During scrutiny, nearly 3,000 duplicate objections, filed by the same individuals through both online and offline channels, were removed, leaving 12,404 submissions for consideration.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee constituted to examine the objections, held at the Collectorate on Thursday. The hearings will be conducted at the Tehsil Huzur office through both online and offline modes.

MP Alok Sharma, MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mayor Malti Rai, ADM Prakash Nayak, joint director Anand Mohan Likhar, village sarpanches, town planning experts and representatives of BDA, PWD and other technical institutions attended the meeting.

Given the large number of objections, the committee proposed holding hearings every day, including weekends, to complete the process efficiently. A detailed schedule is being prepared.

Changes proposed in the land use of agricultural areas surrounding Upper Lake have emerged as a major concern.

Farmer Anokhi Singh Patel has demanded the removal of Bhojtal Conservation Zones BIZ-1 and BIZ-2 from the draft plan, arguing that agricultural land should retain its existing status, as farming remains the primary livelihood of local farmers.

During Thursday's meeting, deputy director of T&CP Hariom Maheshwari presented the concept and key provisions of the master plan and explained the committee's responsibilities.