MP Weather: Temperature Dips Below 10°C In Several Cities

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several cities in the state recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Umaria recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius, Pachmarhi 7.4, Gwalior 9.1, Rajgarh 9.6, Rewa 7.6, Malanjkhand 8.6, Nowgong and Jabalpur 9 degrees Celsius each. Similarly, Chhindwara, Satna and Sidhi recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius each. The temperature dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius in Mandla.

Meanwhile, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 11.9. Indore recorded a day temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 15.5.

According to the meteorology department, the reason for low minimum temperatures is incoming cold air from the north and the localised effect of Vindhyas and Satpura.

A feeble western disturbance will be affecting the western Himalayas on December 16 and 17. With this, the minimum temperature may not dip any further. However, a major change after December 21 is expected, wherein a rise in temperatures will be seen.

There is likely to be a change in wind pattern, being easterly with clouds in the northern parts, which will also see some rains. The region of Chambal, which includes Gwalior, Guna, Shivapuri and Datia will be more affected by the system and may also see some rain.