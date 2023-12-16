Bhopal: Chat Chaupati, Chatori Gali Remain Open Till Midnight Amid Tussle On Shops’ Timing

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chat Chaupati and Chatori Gali, which have been opened across the city are causing problems as they remain open till midnight. Residents say shops remaining open till midnight promote anti-social activities.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has said that a decision to set shops’ closing time would be set after holding meeting with traders, district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for implementation of Shops and Establishment Act (Gumasta Act).

Lalghati, Qazi Camp, 10 number market, Arera Colony, outlets on Hamidia Road, Shivaji Nagar, Campion School street vendors’ outlets remain open till midnight.

The closing timing for New Market, Bairagarh, BHEL market is 10 pm. Wholesale market’s closing timing is 8 pm.

According to traders, all the shops should be governed by single rule in state capital. Normal shops’ closing timing should be 8 pm. For essential commodities’ shops, timing should be 10 pm. Emergency services like medical shops should remain open round the clock.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Chat Chaupati and Chatori Gali remain open till midnight. Main pockets are Lalghati, 10 number markets, Arera Colony, Qazi camp, Chowk Bazar. The closing time for outlets should be decided.”

Former mayor Alok Sharma said, “During Covid, permission was given to open shops of milk and essential commodities till mid night, which derailed the entire system. Now, there is need to work on Gumasta Act. District administration, police and BMC have to take decision for its implementation. Decision is likely on Monday.”