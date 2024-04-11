MP Weather: Rain, Hail Damage Wheat In 30 Districts

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 30 districts in Malwa, Nimar, Gwalior, Chambal, Mahakoshal, and Vindya regions are the worst affected by the recent spell of rain and hail in the state. Naramadapura and Betul districts have also been affected.

Wheat is sown early in some districts of Malwa, Nimar, Gwalior, and Chambal region and here crops have been harvested, but in Mahakoshal and Vindya, it is sown late and the crop is still standing in the field. According to farmers, in both cases the crops are damaged due to rain and hail increases the moisture content. Also, farmers have to buy plastic sheets to cover their harvested crops lying on the field. If the wheat has not been harvested, it loses its shine due to the rain.

Kedar Sirohi, a farmer, said, “Malwa, Nimar, Gwalior, Chambal, Mahakoshal, and Vindya regions are worst affected. Malwa, Nimar, Gwalior and Chambal where wheat is sown early so crops have been harvested, but they are kept for drying on the field. In Vindhya and Mahakoshal, crops are shown late and are yet to be harvested. So whether it is standing crops or harvested crops, the ongoing spell of rain has caused damage.”

Kamal Singh Anjana, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) leader said, “Rain has damaged the wheat crops in the state in several districts. In some cases, rain has damaged crops being transported to warehouses in open trucks.”

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Government will provide compensation for damage to crops and animals due to rain. Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been instructed that farmers should not face any problems in case of poor quality of wheat.”