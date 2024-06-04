MP Weather June 4 Update: Heatwave Impact To Ease By June 6; Bhopal, Jabalpur To Expect Windy, Stormy Weather

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the next three days, the impact of the heatwave in Madhya Pradesh is expected to diminish by June 6. On Tuesday, windy and stormy weather is predicted in 32 districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Rainfall is possible in some areas as well. Prior to this, on Monday, Bijawar, Prithvipur, and Khajuraho were the hottest places. The temperature in Bijawar, Chattarpur soared to 45.8 degrees Celsius. On Monday, rainfall was recorded in several districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, and Betul. Additionally, several cities including Khajuraho, Nowgong, Shivpuri, Damoh, Sagar, Gwalior, Rewa, and Guna were among the top 10 hottest cities.

As the Nautapa period ended, Bhopal started experiencing rainfall. On Monday evening, the day remained sultry and hot, while rain began in several areas in the evening. The weather department recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for the next 3 days is as follows:

On June 4, there is a yellow alert for rain and wind in the city.

On June 5, the weather will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising up to 38 degrees Celsius during the day.

On June 6, there is an expectation of a decrease in temperatures with partly cloudy weather continuing.

Arun Sharma, a weather scientist from Bhopal, mentioned that after arriving a day early in Kerala, the monsoon is progressing rapidly. It is anticipated to arrive on time in the state. Currently, due to cyclonic circulation, trough line, and western disturbance, the region is experiencing windy and rainy weather.

This is expected to continue for the next few days. Windy and stormy conditions will persist on Tuesday. With the onset of the monsoon, a period of rainfall has commenced immediately after the heatwave. The heatwave began with the entry of the Sun into the Rohini Nakshatra from Krittika.

It started on May 25. For the past 10 days, the state has been experiencing intense heat. The trend of severe heat during the Nautapa period has continued for the past 5 years. This year too, intense heat persisted for 5 consecutive days. On the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth days, the heatwave persisted. The period of Nautapa ended and the rainy season began. On Monday, rainfall was recorded in several districts including Indore, Bhopal, Dhar, and Betul.