 MP Weather Alert: Ravana Effigies Covered In Plastic Sheets In Bhopal As Rain And Storms May Affect Dussehra Celebrations; Alert In 25 Districts
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HomeBhopalMP Weather Alert: Ravana Effigies Covered In Plastic Sheets In Bhopal As Rain And Storms May Affect Dussehra Celebrations; Alert In 25 Districts

MP Weather Alert: Ravana Effigies Covered In Plastic Sheets In Bhopal As Rain And Storms May Affect Dussehra Celebrations; Alert In 25 Districts

A Rain and thunderstorm alert in Madhya Pradesh has raised concerns over Dussehra celebrations across nearly 25 districts. In Bhopal, artists have covered Ravana effigies due to rain to prevent them from getting soaked. The IMD has forecast rainfall and strong winds until October 23, while falling night temperatures have also been recorded across several districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
MP Weather Alert: Ravana Effigies Covered In Plastic Sheets In Bhopal As Rain And Storms May Affect Dussehra Celebrations; Alert In 25 Districts
File photos of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran installed at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal . | FP

Madhya Pradesh Weather Alert: Around 25 districts across Madhya Pradesh are under alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has forecast rain and thunderstorms. The MP rain alert on Dussehra could affect celebrations across nearly half of the state.

In Bhopal, artists have covered Ravana effigies with polythene sheets to protect them from rain. Earlier, in 2022, a similar weather led to disruptions in the Dussehra celebration across the state. Heavy rainfall soaked the effigies, making them difficult to burn. Kerosene was used to help set them on fire.

IMD Forecast For The Next 24 Hours

According to the IMD Bhopal weather forecast, rain is likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Raisen, Sagar, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

The Madhya Pradesh rainfall alert is linked to cyclonic circulation and a trough. Rain may continue in parts of the state until October 23. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30–50 kmph or higher are also expected. Meanwhile, Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions are likely to experience sunny weather.

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Temperatures Drop Below 20°C

Minimum temperatures have fallen below 20°C in several areas across the state. Chhindwara recorded 17.4°C, Karaundi in Katni 17.8°C, Alirajpur and Guna 18°C, Amarkantak 18.4°C, and Marukheda in Neemuch 18.7°C.

However, maximum temperatures remained above 35°C in Khandwa, Ujjain, Khargone, Ratlam, Rajgarh and Raisen.

Rainfall Reported Across The State

Madhya Pradesh has experienced rain and thunderstorms over the past four days. Guna recorded around 4.5 inches of rainfall in a single day. Indore, Shajapur, Sehore, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul and Chhindwara also reported rainfall. Indore experienced intermittent showers on Monday.

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