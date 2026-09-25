MP Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Warning Issued in 29 Districts On Anant Chaturdashi; Orange Alert in 13 Including Jabalpur; Schools Shut in Satna

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Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: A fresh weather system has intensified over the region, triggering a heavy rain alert in Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in 13 districts, including Jabalpur, on Friday. Several districts are likely to receive more than 4 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in MP amid the gradual withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon 2026. The impact of the active system is expected to continue till September 27.

Orange Alert In 13 Districts

According to the IMD weather forecast, very heavy rain is likely in Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Damoh, Umaria, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat.

The districts under the MP orange alert today may witness intense rainfall activity, thunderstorms and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Heavy Rain Alert In 16 Districts

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul and Pandhurna.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and other districts.

Satna Schools Closed Due To Rain Forecast

In view of the heavy rain warning in Satna, Collector Dr Satish Kumar S has announced a holiday for students from nursery to Class VIII on September 25 and 26.

The order applies to all government, private, Central, Navodaya and ICSE schools in the district. The decision was taken due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and related safety concerns.

Weather System To Remain Active For Three Days

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said that the cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal weather system has strengthened and is now influencing weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh.

The impact of this system is expected to remain strongest on September 25 and 26, while heavy rain may continue on September 27. After this, the system is likely to move further away.

Monsoon Withdrawal Nears In Madhya Pradesh

The official Madhya Pradesh monsoon withdrawal period is between June 1 and September 30. With only six days left for the scheduled end of the monsoon season, the withdrawal process is expected to begin in the last week of September.

The monsoon has already started retreating from several parts of Rajasthan.

Districts Receiving Above Normal Rainfall

According to the weather department, districts that have received above-average rainfall include Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.