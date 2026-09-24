Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Nearly 30 Ganpati Collection Stalls Set Up, 180 Divers Deployed; Khatlapura Ghat, Prempura Ghat Ready Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

A file photo of workers preparing ghat for Ganpati immersion at Kaliyasot. |

Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Visarjan News: The time has arrived for devotees to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha as Ganesh Visarjan 2026 preparations gain momentum across Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has made extensive arrangements for a smooth and safe immersion process on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.

While two prominent idols of the city — Bhopal Ke Raja and Dulhe Raja — were taken for immersion on Dol Gyaras, major Ganpati idols and tableaux will proceed towards immersion ghats on Anant Chaturdashi.

Bhopal Police Security Plan for Ganesh Visarjan

Ahead of the Bhopal Ganesh Visarjan 2026, authorities have prepared a detailed security and safety plan for major immersion locations, including Rani Kamlapati Ghat, Bairagarh Ghat, Shahpura Ghat, Khatlapura Ghat and Prempura Ghat.

Ganesh immersion processions will be carried out from different parts of the city. To prevent accidents and ensure the safety of devotees, the Bhopal Police and Municipal Corporation will deploy teams of divers, security personnel, and trained staff equipped with safety equipment such as life jackets, lifebuoys, ropes, and rescue gear.

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the water directly, and idol immersion will be conducted with the assistance of trained personnel.

Ganesh Visarjan Ghats and Arrangements in Bhopal

The Municipal Corporation has set up Ganpati idol collection centres at more than two dozen locations across Bhopal, allowing devotees to hand over idols after performing rituals. The idols will then be immersed collectively by the civic body.

More than 12 cranes, 12 Poclain machines, and over 180 divers will be deployed at seven major Ganesh Visarjan ghats in Bhopal to manage the immersion process safely.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in Ganesh Visarjan processions in Bhopal, making crowd management and traffic control a major challenge. The district administration, police department, and Municipal Corporation have completed preparations to ensure a safe and organised celebration.