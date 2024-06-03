MP: Ward 77 Sewerage System Collapses, Overflowing Chambers, Broken Sewer Lines Turn Colonies Into Sewage Pools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The complete breakdown of the sewerage system has created unbearable living conditions for residents of Ward 77. Overflowing chambers, broken sewer lines turn colonies into sewage pools. The lack of proper drainage and sewage systems is posing serious health risks to the residents of Devaki Nagar and other colonies of †the ward. Despite repeated complaints to the ward office and other authorities, no action has been taken.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has not taken any measures to repair the broken sewers lines and overflowing chambers posing†significant health risks.

The tender has been approved for laying a new sewage line under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana but there has been no progress in the matter as the Model code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

Tender for new sewer line approved

New sewage system will be laid down under AMRUT II. The Tender for a new sewer line in the area has been approved. Besides, a nullaha will also be channelized. All the work will be taken up once MCC is lifted. --- Danish Khan, corporator ward 77

Health of people at risk

For the last many months, overflowing of sewage channels is making life miserable for the residents. Despite repeated complaints, BMC has not done anything in this matter. The health of people is at risk, itís challenging to live in the area as there is bad smell everywhere. --- Arjun Sahu, resident

Lapse on BMC's part

It is grave lapses on the part of the BMC administration. It failed to take note of the poor sewage system and the condition in which the people are living here. Sewage lines are blocked, and broken, chambers are overflowing. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. --- Rajendra Singh, resident