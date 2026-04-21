MP Vyapam Scam: MBBS Degrees Sold For ₹16 Lakh? GRMC College Dean Passes Baton To Jiwaji University, Assures Detailed Probe

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 13 years on, and Vyapam Scam continues to bite Madhya Pradesh! Latest reports reveal that dismissed students linked to the Vyapam scam were allegedly offered MBBS degrees for ₹16 lakh each without appearing in exams.

They were to appear in exam at Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) associated with Jiwaji University in Gwalior.

According to the complaint, the administrations of GRMC and Jiwaji University are now shifting responsibility onto each other instead of clarifying the issue.

The complainant has said that he will approach the High Court and also make the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a party in the case.

The in-charge of UG student section at GRMC, Prashant Chaturvedi was suspended after he was found involved in providing MBBS degrees to students in the Vyapam case for ₹16 lakh without exams.

Dean Dr. R.K.S. Dhakad confirmed in video that he removed Chaturvedi from his post and shifted him to another department.

He said that an inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

However, he also clarified that issuing degrees is the responsibility of the university, not the medical college.

Jiwaji University VC clarifies

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Jiwaji University, Prof. Rajkumar Acharya, said that the university has not issued any such degrees. He added that information sought through RTI by the complainant has been provided and claimed the university has no connection with the alleged scam.

On the other hand, dismissed student and complainant Sandeep Lahariya, who exposed the issue, alleged that efforts are being made to suppress the case. He said the information he requested has not been fully provided and that he will now move the High Court.

It is important to note that in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, FIRs were registered against around 150 students, and more than 30 MBBS students were expelled. Sandeep Lahariya himself was among those dismissed.

Questions are now being raised about when and where these students appeared for exams, why their location was not checked, why CCTV footage from that period was not examined, and why records of these students are not available either with GRMC or the university.