MP Vyapam Scam: 11 To Cool Their Heels In Prison For Seven Years; The Case Is Over A Decade Old Which Kicked Up Dust Across The Country

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 11 people have been convicted today by the CBI court in Bhopal on Monday in connection with the 'Vyapam Scam'. The convicted are 'rewarded' with rigorous imprisonment of seven years. Judge Nitiraj Sisodia passed the order.

Out of the eleven convicted people, six were real candidates and other five were identified as the impersonators.

Police constable recruitment -2012 was conducted by Vypam (Vyvashai Pariksha Mandal—MP Professional Examination Board-MPPEB). Six candidates Lokendra Kumar Dhakar, Avinash Jayant, Rajesh Prajapati, Bhura Rawat, Radheshyam Yadav and Vikash Rawat had cracked the recruitment examination through impersonators and middle men.

They were impersonated by proxy candidates during recruitment examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) in 2012 and 2013. They got selected and postings in different units across the state.

Impersonators Hemant Jat in place of Lokendra Dhakar, Sarvesh Kumar Jha in place of Avinash Jayant, Naresh Prajapati for his brother Rajesh prajapati, Ramvir Rawat for Bhura Rawat, Hariom Tomar for Vikash Rawat and an unidentified person for Radheshyam Yadav appeared in examination.

Initially, a Special Task Force was formed and a case was registered under IPC 470, IPC 480 and many other sections. Subsequently, after a High Court decision, the case was forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which submitted a supplementary challan.