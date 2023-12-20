MP: Villagers Take Away Onions After Truck Overturns

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An onion-loaded truck turned turtle on the Gwalior four-lane road in Shivpuri district on Tuesday and onions were scattered everywhere. One person who was on the truck and sustained minor injuries in the accident was sent to a hospital, the police said. As soon as the people came to know of it, they rushed to the spot and escaped with onions.

The onion-loaded truck, coming from Maharashtra, was going to Gwalior and it turned turtle on the four-lane high way near Khubat Ghati. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and prevented the villagers from taking away onions. The truck turned turtle because the driver was feeling sleepy, the police further said.

Black buck carcass found in Pohri forest circle

A black buck was found dead in Jariakheda village in Pohri forest circle on Tuesday, official sources said. A pack of dog preyed upon the black buck after it got trapped in fencing, sources said, adding that the officials were probing the incident. When some villagers saw the body of the black buck in a farmland, they informed the forest officials about it, but they reached the spot after several hours.

As soon as the black buck was caught in the fence, a pack of wild dogs attacked it and killed it. Some villagers expressed resentment against the forest officials for their late arrival at the spot. According to locals, there are many black bucks in Pohri forest, but their number is slowly declining, because of poachers. Black buck and swamp deer are on the verge of extinction.