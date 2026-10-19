MP Vijayadashami 2026! CM Mohan Yadav To Perform Shastra Pujan In Indore; Speaker Tomar In Gwalior | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to organise shastra pujan across the state on Vijayadashami on October 20.

Ministers have been designated as chief guests for these ceremonies in districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform shastra puja in Indore, while Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will perform in Gwalior on Vijayadashami.

Deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will be chief guests at Mandsaur and Rewa, respectively, while urban administration and development (UAD) minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will be chief guest in Dhar.

In districts where ministers are not present, shastra puja will be performed by the district collector and superintendents of police there.