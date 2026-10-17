Bhopal Minor Sexual Assault & Murder: Protesters Block Bairagarh, Barge In Police Station To Demand Death Penalty For Accused

Bhopal Erupts Over Minor's Murder; Protesters Block Road, Demand Death Penalty For Accused | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Outrage over the alleged sexual assault and brutal murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bhopal intensified on Saturday as protests continued for the second consecutive day. Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, along with local residents, took to the streets, blocking the Bhopal-Sehore Road for nearly three hours. Demanding the death penalty for the accused, identified as Mobin, protesters refused to disperse, triggering a massive traffic jam stretching nearly two kilometres and leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

The situation turned tense when angry demonstrators gathered outside the police station and attempted to force their way inside by pushing against the gates.

Police personnel prevented them from entering, while additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order.

Minor girl's murder: Protesters try to storm police station in Bhopal, seek death penalty for accused Personnel at Bairagarh police station stopped the protesters and deployed additional force to prevent situation from escalating. https://t.co/1npgD1xUER — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 17, 2026

Some protesters demanded that the accused be handed over to them, while others called for his public execution. The demonstrators also demanded the immediate demolition of the accused's allegedly illegal property and a speedy trial in a fast-track court.

Read Also Bhopal Minor Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Building, Accused Arrested As Protests Rock Bairagarh

They insisted that senior police officials meet the victim's family and provide written assurances regarding strict legal action. Despite repeated appeals from police, the protesters refused to clear the road, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Girl's Murder Sparks Widespread Outrage

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के बैरागढ़ इलाके में एक 12 साल की मासूम बच्ची की दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या (आशंका) की दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। इस जघन्य हत्याकांड के बाद से इलाके में भारी तनाव और आक्रोश का माहौल है। आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द फांसी देने और उसके घर पर बुलडोजर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर परिजनों और विभिन्न हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सड़कों पर उतरकर जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया। उग्र भीड़ ने बैरागढ़ थाने के बाहर जमकर हंगामा किया और मुख्य मार्ग पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। #Bhopal #Bairagarh #MadhyaPradesh #CrimeNews — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) October 17, 2026

The 12-year-old girl had been missing from Bairagarh since Thursday night, October 15. Her body was recovered from a dilapidated building behind Krishna Complex on Friday, October 16.

A preliminary post-mortem report reportedly indicated sexual assault and strangulation.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case involving murder and abduction. Additional charges may be added following the detailed post-mortem report.

The protesters warned that their agitation would continue until the administration took concrete action and assured the family of swift justice.