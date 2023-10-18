MP: Usha, Sisodia May Get Tickets Again, Two Ex-Ministers Likely In Race

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is working overtime to select candidates for the rest of the 94 assembly seats. A meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, held at the residence of party’s national president JP Nadda, continued till late on Tuesday night.

The committee members agreed on a few names and would mull over fielding candidates from the remaing of the seats.

According to sources, Usha Thakur is one of the ministers who may again be given a ticket from Mhow.

Besides her, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Brajendra Yadav and Inder Singh Parmar may get tickets again.

The name of former minister Maya Singh is also doing the rounds for a ticket from Gwalior east.

The party has decided to field former minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior south. Similarly, the party is deliberating over giving a ticket to Golu Shukla from Indore-3 constituency.

The party has to choose between Mahendra Hardia and Gaurav Randive for Indore-5 constituency.

The name of former minister Umashanker Gupta is on top of the list for a ticket from Bhopal south-west seat.

Apart from that, the names of Rahul Kothari and Bhagwan Das Sabnani have been included in the panel.

Archana Chitnis from Burhanpur, Mausam Bisen from Balaghat, Pradeep Jaiswal from Warasani, Khargone MP Gajendra Patel from Bhagwanpura, Rajesh Shukla from Bijawar and Sanjeev Kushwaha from Bina may be given tickets.

Rebellion may crop up in the party after these candidates are given tickets, so the central leadership has told the state unit to do damage control in advance.

According to sources in the BJP, the names of some candidates may be held back for now, but they will be declared after the Congress releases its list.

