 MP Updates: Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire In Shivpuri; Government Gives Consent On DA Of Pensioners
The truck caught fire, and as its driver and could not come out of it, they were burnt to death, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of a truck and his assistant were burnt to death alive after their vehicle caught fire in Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The truck carrying onions was going from Bijapur (in Karnataka) to Faridabad (in Haryana), police said. Superintendent of Police, Aman Singh Rathore said that the incident occurred under Satanwada police station limits on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, around 12 km from the district headquarters, around 8 am.

The deceased are identified as driver Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Haryana, and cleaner Monu Badak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, he said. The reason behind the fire is being probed, he said.

Government Gives Consent On DA Of Pensioners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Government has given its consent on disbursing hiked DA to the pensioners of Chhattisgarh. After the order of the state government, the pensioners of state will also get the benefits. The MP government has not yet issued any formal order for increasing the DA of its pensioners.

The consent of the MP government and that of Chhattisgarh is necessary for announcement of DA for pensioners. The Chhattisgarh government sought the permission of its counterpart in MP when it hiked the DA of its pensioners from 46% to 50% on October 17. The MP government gave its consent on Tuesday.

